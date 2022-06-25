AP doctor gets IMA Doctors’ Day Award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Andhra Pradesh member Dr C Srinivasa Raju was selected for the prestigious IMA Doctors’ Day Award to be presented on the National Doctors’ Day on July 1 in New Delhi. He will receive the award from the Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya.

Srinivasa Raju was selected for the award in recognition to his contribution to medical science. Dr C Srinivasa Raju expressed happiness of being selected for the award.The medical association has been honouring the doctors and its members for their yeoman service to medicine for the past few years on the

occasion of Doctors’ Day, which is celebrated to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, the celebrated physician of India. The IMA celebrates the day across the country by conducting health activities in its 1,765 branches.