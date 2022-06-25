STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Jagan lauds Kidambi Srikanth, Sheikh Jafrin

The Chief Minister stated that the Andhra Pradesh government was extending all the help to the players and encouraging them to bring laurels to the State.

Published: 25th June 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth and Deaflympics tennis player Sheikh Jafrin, who met him at the Secretariat on Friday. The Chief Minister lauded Srikanth for playing a key role in India’s victory in Thomas Cup in Bangkok.  He also congratulated Sheikh Jafrin, a tennis player from Kurnool, who won a bronze medal at the Defylympics – 2022.

He directed the officials to provide a government job to Sheikh Zafrin based on merit, along with a cash incentive. He felicitated Srikanth and Zafrin, and instructed the CMO officials to provide all the required facilities and arrangements they need on behalf of the government.

The Chief Minister stated that the Andhra Pradesh government was extending all the help to the players and encouraging them to bring laurels to the State.AP Badminton Association president Mukkala Dwarkanath, Tourism and Sports Minister RK Roja, SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Kidambi Srikanth Sheikh Jafrin
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp