CM Jagan lauds Kidambi Srikanth, Sheikh Jafrin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth and Deaflympics tennis player Sheikh Jafrin, who met him at the Secretariat on Friday. The Chief Minister lauded Srikanth for playing a key role in India’s victory in Thomas Cup in Bangkok. He also congratulated Sheikh Jafrin, a tennis player from Kurnool, who won a bronze medal at the Defylympics – 2022.

He directed the officials to provide a government job to Sheikh Zafrin based on merit, along with a cash incentive. He felicitated Srikanth and Zafrin, and instructed the CMO officials to provide all the required facilities and arrangements they need on behalf of the government.

The Chief Minister stated that the Andhra Pradesh government was extending all the help to the players and encouraging them to bring laurels to the State.AP Badminton Association president Mukkala Dwarkanath, Tourism and Sports Minister RK Roja, SAAP Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy were present.