DCIL to develop fishing harbours

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has signed an agreement with the Department of Fisheries, Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, for developing fishing harbours/ reservoirs/ ponds/other water bodies across India through dredging and other marine activities.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries Jatindra Nath Swain and Joint Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries J Balaji. Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO of DCIL GYV Victor said the agreement will provide big opportunities for DCIL to venture into long-term contracts with States and Centre to develop fishing harbours and maintain them.

He said following earlier MoU that was signed between DCIL and Director of Fisheries of the Gujarat government, the work has already commenced at Mangrol Fishing Harbour. The agreement is another step towards expansion and diversification of DCIL into new business verticals as it is aiming a record turnover of Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23, according to a release here on Friday.