STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

DCIL to develop fishing harbours

The MoU was signed in the presence of Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries Jatindra Nath Swain and Joint Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries J Balaji.

Published: 25th June 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) has signed an agreement with the Department of Fisheries, Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries, for developing fishing harbours/ reservoirs/ ponds/other water bodies across India through dredging and other marine activities. 

The MoU was signed in the presence of Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries Jatindra Nath Swain and Joint Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries J Balaji. Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO of DCIL GYV Victor said the agreement will provide big opportunities for DCIL to venture into long-term contracts with States and Centre to develop fishing harbours and maintain them.

He said following earlier MoU that was signed between DCIL and Director of Fisheries of the Gujarat government, the work has already commenced at Mangrol Fishing Harbour. The agreement is another step towards expansion and diversification of DCIL into new business verticals as it is aiming a record turnover of Rs 1,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23, according to a release here on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DCIL Fishing Harbour
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp