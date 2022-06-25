Driver’s parents meet Naidu for support in fight for justice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The parents of slain driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam met TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu at the party central office in Mangalagiri on Friday. Nookarathnam and Satyanarayana, mother and father of the former driver of YSRC MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu, told Naidu that the police were trying to dilute the murder case of their son to save Anantha Babu.

Subrahmanyam’s parents who are determined to wage a legal battle for justice, sought the support of TDP in the fight. They believe that the accused in their son’s murder would get stringent punishment only when the CBI probed the case. Naidu assured them of all support from the TDP in their fight for justice.