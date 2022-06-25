STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven NCC cadets at Kakinada camp test Covid positive

Health officials from the health centre near the municipal high school, conducted RT PCR tests on 40 cadets who showed symptoms.

Published: 25th June 2022 05:59 AM

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Seven NCC cadets of a camp organised at Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Municipal High School in Kakinada, have tested positive for Covid-19. The camp being organised by the 9th Andhra Air Squadron from June 18th had to shut down three days before its schedule on the directions of district collector Krithika Shukla.

According to the 9th Andhra Air Squadron commanding officer DSN Murthy, 317 cades from different schools and colleges from across the State were participating in the NCC camp. On Wednesday, some of the students developed fever and other symptoms of Covid-19. Health officials from the health centre near the municipal high school, conducted RT PCR tests on 40 cadets who showed symptoms. Of them, seven tested positive.

