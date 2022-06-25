Totapuri mangoes selling like hot cakes, traders queue up in Chittoor district 

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The demand for Totapuri mangoes has seen a spike over the last few days. Traders from Mysore and Tummukuru in Karnataka and some parts of Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are actively participating in the auctions at mandis (markets) in Chittoor district.

The traders bought mangoes for Rs 25,000-Rs 28,000 per tonne on Tuesday and Wednesday, the highest price the fruit has fetched this season. Popular for its fine varieties of mangoes, Chittoor often hosts large-scale buyers from across the country, most of whom are from the pulp industry. Over 50 mango pulp factories are dependent on the locally produced Totapuri.

The traders from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab visit the mango markets in Damalacheruvu, Tirupati, Bangarupalyam and Puttur. “Normally, mango supply to other states start by the end of April and continues till July. However, traders and pulp factories are buying Totapuri mangoes in large quantities now, which has caused a surge in the price,” said I Sukumar Reddy, a farmer from Bangarupalyam mandal.

The variety usually fetches good price at Bangarupalyam mango mandi, from where the fruit is supplied to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. There was a delay in the plucking of mangoes due to unseasonal rains in the district and unfavourable soil conditions. Due to these factors, the farmers had only shifted only 60 per cent of the mango yield to mandis in the district.

“A few traders and other stakeholders plotted to stop the price hike of mangoes. However, huge demand from other States increased the price of Totapuri table variety in the district,” said S.Ramana, another farmer.