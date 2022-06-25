YSRC MPs support NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC has extended its support to NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu as her nomination for the post is in tune with the party’s policy for empowerment of women and economic uplift of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy and the party floor leader in the Lok Sabha PV Mithun Reddy signed the nomination of Murmu in support of her candidature for the presidential election.

Vijayasai Reddy was among the leaders who accompanied Murmu, for filing her nomination in New Delhi on Friday. With YSRC extending its support to the NDA presidential nominee, along with BJD of Odisha, Murmu is poised to win the presidential election easily. Meanwhile, the Opposition TDP is yet to take a decision on extending its support to the NDA candidate, but it is likely to back Murmu.

2 YSRC MPs take oath

R Krishnaiah and S Niranjan Reddy of YSRC were sworn in as members of the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Both the members were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Krishnaiah and Niranjan Reddy hailing from Telangana, were elected to the Rajya Sabha from AP as YSRC candidates. Krishnaiah is a BC leader, while Niranjan Reddy is an advocate by profession.