Andhra Pradesh: Secretariat employees to get probation by June-end

The antecedents of staff will be verified before giving probation for them.

Published: 26th June 2022 05:49 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As promised by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the State government on Saturday issued an order declaring probation for village/ward secretariat staff who were appointed in 2019 on a consolidated pay of Rs 15,000 per month and those who have completed two years of service and passed the prescribed departmental tests. The antecedents of staff will be verified before giving probation for them. The staff involved in criminal cases are not eligible for probation. 

The government has also fixed the new pay scales for the secretariat staff. According to the order issued by Special Chief Secretary (Village/Ward Secretariats) Ajay Jain, probation for all the eligible staff should be declared by June 30. All the district collectors, regional directors of municipal administration, deputy directors of tribal welfare, assistant directors of survey and land records, joint directors of agriculture, sericulture officers, superintending engineers of public health, regional deputy directors of town and country planning and regional directors of medical and health departments have been directed to issue necessary directions for declaration of probation to the village/ward secretariat staff and fix pay scales with effect from July 1. 

Hailing the issuance of the order, village/ward secretariat employees organised a meeting and performed ‘Ksheerabhishekam’ to the portrait of Jagan. Secretariat Employees Association honorary president K Venkatarami Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for declaring probation for the staff keeping their welfare in mind.

