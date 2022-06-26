APIIC drive to give new look to industrial parks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the special drive taken up by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), industrial parks and Auto Nagars in the State are getting a new look. As part of the drive, clearance of bushes, arranging signboards and streetlights, maintenance of drains, road repairs and planting of saplings will be taken up in the industrial parks Auto Nagars.

Following the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the APIIC launched the Industrial Environment Improvement Drive in all the industrial parks and Auto Nagars across the State on June 20. The drive aimed at improving sanitation and greenery, will continue till July 5.

As on Saturday, repair works of internal roads in the industrial parks have been completed for a length of 13,503 metres and 529 streetlights have been set up. Maintenance of drains and storm water drains is also being taken up as part of the special drive. The APIIC also gave its nod to the Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALAs) to invite tenders for modernisation works in the industrial parks with the financial aid from the local bodies.

APIIC Chairman Mettu Govinda Reddy and APIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director JVN Subramanaym are monitoring the development works being executed as part of the special drive.