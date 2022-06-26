Class 12 student makes app that connects blood donors, needy

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A class 12 student, Sai Akshara Vemuri of Vijayawada, has developed a mobile app, ‘AP Red Cross Blood,’ to connect the needy patients or their attendants to prospective blood donors in the State. Akshara is passionate about social service and has been a member of Rotary club and Red Cross for many years.

One day when one of her teachers called Akshara at night seeking blood for a family member, Akshara managed to help her as she was the president of Rotary Interact Club. The incident encouraged her to develop an app.

She met AP Red Cross chairman Dr A Sridhar Reddy, who asked Akshara to proceed with the idea. After almost an year of hardwork and steadfast commitment, the app, AP Red Cross Blood, was launched on World Blood Donor’s Day by Principal Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu. The app is currently available in Google Play Store for all android users.

In an interaction with TNIE, Sai Akshara Vemuri said several poor people face difficulties in getting blood in time for their near and dear ones while undergoing treatment in hospitals. Usually, they search for family members, relatives and friends to arrange blood during the emergency. Some of them use social media, requesting prospective blood donors to help. After facing severe hardships, somehow the needy patient gets the blood and in some cases, it gets delayed.

To overcome the issue, the AP Red Cross Blood’ app was developed to help the needy, she said. Explaining the functioning of the app, Sai Akshara said that after downloading the app from Play Store, the user can open the app and register his/her name by entering phone number, Aadhaar card details, blood group and district name. Following this, the user can utilise other options available in the app such as wish to donate blood and organise a blood donation camp.

AP Red Cross Blood

Users can register his/her name by entering phone number and other details. User can also utilise options such as ‘wish to donate blood’, ‘organise a donation camp’. Only the person who has confirmed the request to donate blood, will get phone no. of patient’s attendant or relative