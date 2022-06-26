Police recover 17 stolen bikes in Guntur, three arrested

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Repalle police on Saturday arrested three persons and recovered 17 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 11.90 lakh, in Bapatla district. According to the police, on receiving a complaint from one Bullabhai whose two-wheeler was stolen on May 13, Repalle police filed a case and took up an investigation.

On Saturday, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted vehicle checking and arrested the three accused--Rajesh, Srinivasu and Poleswar Rao, who hail from Tenali and Vemuru. During the investigation, the police found out that the three were habitual offenders and committed similar crimes in Guntur, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada and Repalle. The police also recovered 17 two-wheelers stolen by the accused.