Police recover 17 stolen bikes in Guntur, three arrested
During the investigation, the police found out that the three were habitual offenders and committed similar crimes in Guntur, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada and Repalle.
Published: 26th June 2022 05:41 AM | Last Updated: 26th June 2022 05:41 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: Repalle police on Saturday arrested three persons and recovered 17 stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 11.90 lakh, in Bapatla district. According to the police, on receiving a complaint from one Bullabhai whose two-wheeler was stolen on May 13, Repalle police filed a case and took up an investigation.
On Saturday, acting on a tip-off, the police conducted vehicle checking and arrested the three accused--Rajesh, Srinivasu and Poleswar Rao, who hail from Tenali and Vemuru. During the investigation, the police found out that the three were habitual offenders and committed similar crimes in Guntur, Mangalagiri, Vijayawada and Repalle. The police also recovered 17 two-wheelers stolen by the accused.