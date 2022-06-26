STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puttaparthi municipal commissioner ends life

Earlier, Muni Kumar worked as Kamalapuram Municipal Commissioner and Superintendent in the Kadapa Municipal Corporation office.

KADAPA: K Muni Kumar (53), Municipal Commissioner of Puttaparthi in Sri Satya Sai district, allegedly died by suicide on Saturday. According to police, he jumped before a running train at Utukur near Kadapa railway station. Earlier, Muni Kumar worked as Kamalapuram Municipal Commissioner and Superintendent in the Kadapa Municipal Corporation office. He was transferred to Puttaparthi one month ago. 

Sujatha said her husband was feeling work pressure after assuming office at the Municipal Commissioner of Puttaparthi and returned home on leave two days ago.After having dinner on Friday night, he went out and did not return home. They learnt about his suicide on Saturday morning. His family was not able to give any reasons for the extreme step of Muni Kumar. He reportedly left a suicide note. A case has been registered.  “We are probing the suicide case from all angles to ascertain the actual reason for Muni Kumar’s extreme step,” said DSP B Venkata Siva Reddy.

