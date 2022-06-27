Andhra Pradesh: Ex-servicemen welfare association achievements highlighted during annual meeting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tri-Services Ex-servicemen Welfare Association (TSEWA) held its 7th Annual General Meeting in Secunderabad on Sunday. TSEWA ex-officio president Commodore Sudheer Parakala stated that within a short period of seven years, the organisation has become one of the leading all-India ESM Organisations with representation from all the States and six foreign countries. It has provided more than Rs 46 lakh aid to poor students, needy veterans, war widows and civilians.

He thanked all the members and Col GSN Agarwal, chief guest, who was instrumental in the acquisition of permanent premises for it near the College of Defence Management with generous donations. It provides easy access to the veterans, who come for redressal of their grievances and facilitates large savings on rentals, which can be used for charity.

Maj Gen Shibnath Mukherjee, president of the east zone, presented a cheque for Rs 65,000 towards the tuition fees from the Charity Division to Monika Mallesh to study MBBS. K Anil, BSc final, and G Gomathi, BCom final, from Railway Degree College, also received aid from the Madhuri Seva Fund of TSEWA.

Col Parvathesam, the general secretary, presented the annual report and Col Vijay Salins the budget. Col Sitaramaiah, chairman of the Charity Division, presented details of financial assistance provided to the needy. Brigadier CS Vidyasagar, Chief Mentor of TSEWA, gave his message to the well-attended gathering.