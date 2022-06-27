STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Ex-servicemen welfare association achievements highlighted during annual meeting

It has provided more than Rs 46 lakh aid to poor students, needy veterans, war widows and civilians. 

Published: 27th June 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tri-Services Ex-servicemen Welfare Association (TSEWA) held its 7th Annual General Meeting in Secunderabad on Sunday. TSEWA ex-officio president Commodore Sudheer Parakala stated that within a short period of seven years, the organisation has become one of the leading all-India ESM Organisations with representation from all the States and six foreign countries. It has provided more than Rs 46 lakh aid to poor students, needy veterans, war widows and civilians. 

He thanked all the members and Col GSN Agarwal, chief guest, who was instrumental in the acquisition of permanent premises for it near the College of Defence Management with generous donations. It provides easy access to the veterans, who come for redressal of their grievances and facilitates large savings on rentals, which can be used for charity. 

Maj Gen Shibnath Mukherjee, president of the east zone, presented a cheque for Rs 65,000 towards the tuition fees from the Charity Division to Monika Mallesh to study MBBS. K Anil, BSc final, and G Gomathi, BCom final, from Railway Degree College, also received aid from the Madhuri Seva Fund of TSEWA.

Col Parvathesam, the general secretary, presented the annual report and Col Vijay Salins the budget. Col Sitaramaiah, chairman of the Charity Division, presented details of financial assistance provided to the needy. Brigadier CS Vidyasagar, Chief Mentor of TSEWA, gave his message to the well-attended gathering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSEWA Tri-Services Ex-servicemen Welfare Association Secunderabad Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp