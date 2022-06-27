Dr Indla gets honorary doctorate for contribution to medical science

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy was conferred with an honorary doctorate by Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati in recognition of his contribution to the society and the field of medical sciences. He received the honorary doctorate from SVU Vice-Chancellor K Raja Reddy at the university convocation in Tirupati on Thursday.Dr Ramasubba Reddy was born at Gudipadu village in Kadapa district on October 25, 1953.

He completed his MBBS from Kurnool Medical College, did MD and DRM in Psychiatry from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore. He worked as a psychiatrist at Christian Medical College, Vellore and JIPMCH, Pondicherry. Later, he started the first private psychiatric hospital in Vijayawada in 1983.

Now, he is the director of a 50-bed Indlas Vijayawada Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (INDLAS VIMHANS). He also started a 120-bed Alcohol, Drug Deaddiction and Rehabilitation Centre -- Indlas Shantivan in Vijayawada, a first-of-its kind in the State.