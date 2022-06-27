State schools to run from July 5 to end of April

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The calendar for students of Class 1 to X in the State for the academic year 2022-23 contains 220 working days and 80 holidays. Classes for the new academic year will commence on July 5 and continue till the end of April.

The School Education Department released the academic calendar prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training for 2022-23 on Sunday. Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar directed Regional Joint Directors and District Education Officers to ensure effective implementation of the academic activities mentioned in the calendar.

According to the day-wise activities suggested for head teachers and teachers from June 28 to July 5, they need to conduct the parents committee meetings on June 29 and admissions need to be started from the same day. They should ensure that admissions from feeder schools start from June 30. Basic amenities in schools should be thoroughly checked and arrangements should also be made for the mid-day meal the Commissioner said.

Formative Assessment

FA-1 - September 7 to 9

FA-2 - October 13 to 15

FA-3 - January 19 to 21

FA-4 - February 6 to 8

Summative Assessment

SA-1 - Nov 21 to 30

SA-2 - April 13 to 27

SSC pre-final - Feb 22 to March 4

Holidays

Dasara

Sept 26 to October 6

Christmas

December 23 to Jan 1, 2023

Sankranti

January 11, 2023 to 16