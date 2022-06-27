TTD to release Seva tickets for September today

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of Srivari Arjita Seva tickets for September on Monday.Out of the total 46,470 tickets, 8,070 seva tickets will be issued through lucky-dip while the others will be issued on a first come, first served basis. The tickets for sevas such as suprabatham, tomala, archana and ashtadala pada padmaradhana are allotted in lucky dip for which devotees should complete online registration between 10 am of June 27 and 10 am of June 29.

Ticket confirmation is made after online lucky dip drawls. The list of those allotted tickets will be updated on the TTD website on June 29 and devotees will also be informed of the same via SMS and e-mail.Tickets for kalyanotsavam, unjal seva, arjita brahmotsavam and sahasra deepalankara will be released on Monday 4 pm and shall be given on first-come first-served basis. The TTD asked devotees to make note of these guidelines before booking their seva tickets.

Srinivasa Kalyanam in Dallas

Srinivasa Kalyanam is being organised in different cities of the United States. The celestial wedding ceremony was performed amidst chanting of Vedic mantras in Dallas in the wee hours of Sunday (Indian Standard Time). TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, APNRT chief Venkat, SVBC Director Srinivasa Reddy and others participated. Subba Reddy said Srinivasa Kalyanam will be held in eight US cities. The first event was held in San Francisco