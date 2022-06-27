STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD to release Seva tickets for September today

Srinivasa Kalyanam is being organised in different cities of the United States.

Published: 27th June 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pilgrims queue up to get Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens as TTD began issuing them from Tuesday in Tirupati.

Pilgrims queue up to get Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens as TTD began issuing them from Tuesday in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of Srivari Arjita Seva tickets for September on Monday.Out of the total 46,470 tickets, 8,070 seva tickets will be issued through lucky-dip while the others will be issued on a first come, first served basis. The tickets for sevas such as suprabatham, tomala, archana and ashtadala pada padmaradhana are allotted in lucky dip for which devotees should complete online registration between 10 am of June 27 and 10 am of June 29.

Ticket confirmation is made after online lucky dip drawls. The list of those allotted tickets will be updated on the TTD website on June 29 and devotees will also be informed of the same via SMS and e-mail.Tickets for kalyanotsavam, unjal seva, arjita brahmotsavam and sahasra deepalankara will be released on Monday 4 pm and shall be given on first-come first-served basis. The TTD asked devotees to make note of these guidelines before booking their seva tickets.

Srinivasa Kalyanam in Dallas

Srinivasa Kalyanam is being organised in different cities of the United States. The celestial wedding ceremony was performed amidst chanting of Vedic mantras in Dallas in the wee hours of Sunday (Indian Standard Time). TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, APNRT chief Venkat, SVBC Director Srinivasa Reddy and others participated. Subba Reddy said  Srinivasa Kalyanam will be held in eight US cities. The first event was held in San Francisco

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp