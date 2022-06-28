STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC takes up probe into buildings encroaching waterbodies

While directing the government to stop the RBK’s construction, the single bench of Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao had asked the State to demolish constructions and restore the waterbody.

Published: 28th June 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The High Court on Monday said it would take up suo motu enquiry into several constructions that have come up encroaching the waterbodies in the State. The court held the government responsible for protecting waterbodies and questioned the State for taking up the construction by encroaching the waterbodies.A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu made the observations while considering a petition filed by the panchayat secretary of Ampolu village, Srikakulam, challenging a single bench verdict.

High court held the government responsible for protecting waterbodies, questioned the State for taking up the construction by encroaching the waterbodies | Express

The single bench had earlier ordered the government against taking up any construction in the Amplou waterbody, while hearing a petition filed by a farmer, G Venkataramana Murthy, and another farmer seeking the court’s intervention to stop the construction. The government had proposed a Rythu Bharosa Kendra there. While directing the government to stop the RBK’s construction, the single bench of Justice Rao Raghunandan Rao had asked the State to demolish constructions and restore the waterbody.
Counsel for the panchayat secretary, E Koti Reddy, submitted before the division bench that the revenue records showed the land was unused government land (poramboke) in Brahmagunda tank.

However, neither a tank existed and nor there was an ayacut under the said lake, Reddy submitted. He further said some individuals had constructed houses and the R& Department had also started laying a road there for public purposes. Intervening, the division bench said it was the government’s responsibility to protect waterbodies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Court constructions Enchroments waterbodies
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp