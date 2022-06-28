STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plan to make Andhra Pradesh AIDS-free by 2030

HIV AIDS

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The State government is all set to fill all vacant posts in the AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) soon. As per NACO study-2020, Andhra Pradesh is in the third place in HIV seropositivity among the at-risk population, with 1.37%.  The government aims at making AP a HIV/AIDS-free State by 2030.

According to APSACS, there are 2,00,649 patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART) in the State as of May, 2022.  Of them, 85,089 are males, 1,07,178  females and 601 transgenders. There are around 8,000 children on ART -- 4,051 boys and 3,730 girls.

East Godavari district has the highest number of 30,008 AIDS patients on ART followed by Guntur (25,383), Krishna (22,249) and West Godavari (20,623). Vizianagaram has the lowest number of patients on ART 7,310, followed by Srikakulam (7,513) and Kadapa (8,147).

The State government is taking several steps to control the spread of  HIV/AIDS in Andhra Pradesh. APSACS is planning to give special training to ANMs of village and ward secretariats and women police on AIDS prevention measures. It is planning to set up an ART drug centre for every 50 km for the benefit of patients.

APSACS will work with the Indian School of Business to promote use of condoms and ensure their availability. Wide publicity will be given to toll free number 1097, through which the public can clarify their doubts on HIV/AIDS.Speaking to TNIE, Special Secretary,  Medical and Health Department and the Project Director, APSACS, GS Naveen Kumar said all the vacant posts in APSACS will be filled soon.
The government will also create awareness among students in universities on the need to practice safe sex, meaning using condoms.

The government will concentrate on the high-risk groups, who are HIV positive, and educate them to use ere-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) medicine. Blood collection centres will also be set up and steps will be taken to ensure timely supply of safe blood to those in need, the Project Director said.

