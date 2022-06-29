STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC stays single judge’s order on CFMS details

It said when the State government had submitted that Rs 5.63 lakh due to the petitioner was cleared, there was no need for seeking details of the CFMS transactions.

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court headed by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, on Tuesday issued an interim stay on the order issued by a single judge seeking details of transactions done through CFMS from April 1, 2021.  

B Subba Reddy approached the High Court seeking directions to the government for clearing Rs 5.63 lakh dues for the materials supplied by him to the Agriculture Research Station in Darsi of Prakasam district. He submitted to the court that though the bill was cleared a year ago, it was kept pending by the Finance Department.Finance Secretary SS Rawat was summoned in person to give an explanation. Rawat submitted to the court that as the amount was not there in that particular head of account, payment could not be made. 

The Judge directed Rawat to file a counter with details of all transactions done through CFMS from April 1, 2021. Thereafter Rawat went for an appeal and said the due amount was cleared on June 1 and found fault with directions for filing a counter with details of financial transactions since April 1, 2021. The division bench enquired about the case from the petitioner’s counsel and stayed the single judge order. Further hearing was posted after two weeks. 

