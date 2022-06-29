STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC refuses to stay online ticket system

Online ticket system was brought by the government to protect the interests of consumers and prevent organisations like BookMyShow from overcharging consumer citing various reasons.

Published: 29th June 2022 05:17 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday refused to stay implementation of the online movie ticket system. Hearing a writ petition filed by BigTree Entertainment Private Limited (BookMyShow) challenging the amendments made to relevant Acts and orders issued allowing APFDC to facilitate sale of movie tickets online, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, questioned which Act prohibits the government from doing business?  

Arguing on behalf of petitioners, Supreme Court senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the amendments and orders put the control off online ticket in the hands of government leading to monopoly. The 2% service charge will further burden the-consumer. 

He appealed to the court to stay the order and direct government to maintain status quo. Advocate General S Sri Ram, appearing for the State government, said the online ticket system was brought by the government to protect the interests of consumers and prevent organisations like BookMyShow from overcharging consumer citing various reasons.

Comments

