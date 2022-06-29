Bid to influence witnesses: Government suspends IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday suspended senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao on charges of trying to influence witnesses pertaining to the criminal case trial against him. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued an order placing the former Intelligence chief under suspension under sub-rule (3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Rao was suspended on February 7, 2020 on charges of serious misconduct in procurement of security equipment while working as the Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence. The State government had directed the CID to probe the matter. A case was registered against him in March 2021 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC.

Rao fought a legal battle against the government and got his suspension revoked. He was given posting as Commissioner of Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase early this month. The government directed Rao not to leave Vijayawada without obtaining permission from the CS.