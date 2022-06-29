STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bid to influence witnesses: Government suspends IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao

Rao was suspended on February 7, 2020 on charges of serious misconduct in procurement of security equipment while working as the Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence.

Published: 29th June 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday suspended senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao on charges of trying to influence witnesses pertaining to the criminal case trial against him. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued an order placing the former Intelligence chief under suspension under sub-rule (3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969.

Rao was suspended on February 7, 2020 on charges of serious misconduct in procurement of security equipment while working as the Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence. The State government had directed the CID to probe the matter. A case was registered against him in March 2021 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. 

Rao fought a legal battle against the government and got his suspension revoked. He was given  posting as Commissioner of Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase early this month. The government directed Rao not to leave Vijayawada without obtaining permission from the CS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS Office suspended AB Venkateswara Rao Influence Witness All India Services Prevention of Corruption Act
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp