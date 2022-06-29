STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jana Sena Party to launch ‘Jana Vani’ in Vijayawada on July 3

Pawan Kalyan will interact with the people and receive petitions from them till 3 pm. An acknowledgement will be given to petitioners.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will launch the party’s new programme  Jana Vani (people’s voice) in Vijayawada on July 3. The objective of the programme is to make the government listen to the people’s problems. Pawan Kalyan will receive petitions from the people for the next five Sundays. The petitions will be forwarded to the officials concerned and Jana Sena will follow up till the grievances are redressed.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said the Jana Vani programme will be launched at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Auditorium in the city at 10 am on July 3. Pawan Kalyan will interact with the people and receive petitions from them till 3 pm. An acknowledgement will be given to petitioners. The petitions will be submitted to the officials concerned on the same day evening. Jana Sena will start pursuing the problems from the next day, he explained.

Pawan Kalyan will conduct the programme for the first two Sundays in Vijayawada and the programme will be organised in Uttarandhra, Rayalaseema and twin Godavari districts the next three Sundays. “The programme will be organised in an apolitical manner to ensure justice to common man,” Nadendla asserted.“The CMs used to hear people’s grievances in the past. However, there has been no such thing in the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the past three years. The weekly Spandana programme has become a farce” he alleged.

