MCC ‘violation’: Mohan Babu, sons attend court 

TIRUPATI: Actor and Sri Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions chairman Manchu Mohan Babu and his two sons Vishnu and Manoj attended the court of Fourth Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Tirupati on Tuesday pertaining to a model code of conduct (MCC) violation case filed against them at Chandragiri police station on March 22, 2019.

The magistrate adjourned the case and posted the hearing to September 30.Then Chandragiri MPDO and MCC officer Hema Latha had filed a complaint against actor and his sons for disrupting traffic movement on the Tirupati-Madanapalle Road by holding a dharna protest with Vidyanikethan students over the fee reimbursement issue without taking prior permission from concerned authorities.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Chandragiri police booked a case under sections 341, 171(F) IPC and section 290 The Police Act. Mohan Babu and his two sons were followed by their fans and public as they rallied from NTR Circle to the court complex on Tuesday morning. Addressing the media, Mohan Babu said he came to appear before the court on the instructions of the magistrate.