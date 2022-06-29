STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

MCC ‘violation’: Mohan Babu, sons attend court 

MCC officer Hema Latha had filed a complaint against actor and his sons for disrupting traffic movement on the Tirupati-Madanapalle Road by holding a dharna protest with Vidyanikethan students.

Published: 29th June 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mohan Babu on the way to the court with his sons and fans in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

Mohan Babu on the way to the court with his sons and fans in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Actor and Sri Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions chairman Manchu Mohan Babu and his two sons Vishnu and Manoj attended the court of Fourth Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Tirupati on Tuesday pertaining to a model code of conduct (MCC) violation case filed against them at Chandragiri police station on March 22, 2019.

The magistrate adjourned the case and posted the hearing to September 30.Then Chandragiri MPDO and MCC officer Hema Latha had filed a complaint against actor and his sons for disrupting traffic movement on the Tirupati-Madanapalle Road by holding a dharna protest with Vidyanikethan students over the fee reimbursement issue without taking prior permission from concerned authorities.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, Chandragiri police booked a case under sections 341, 171(F) IPC and section 290 The Police Act. Mohan Babu and his two sons were followed by their fans and public as they rallied from NTR Circle to the court complex on Tuesday morning. Addressing the media, Mohan Babu said he came to appear before the court on the instructions of the magistrate. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions Mohan Babu MPDO violation reimbursement Fee
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp