Mini-Mahanadu of TDP in Gudivada cancelled

Published: 29th June 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The mini-Mahanadu of Telugu Desam scheduled to be held in Gudivada on Wednesday, was cancelled on the directions of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

The reason cited for the eleventh-hour decision of the TDP was that it was raining continuously in Gudivada and the open ground selected as a venue for the event was no not suitable for it. The TDP planned to hold the meeting in Gudivada, represented by former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) for four consecutive terms since 2004, to show its strength by mobilising a large number of people. 

Comments

