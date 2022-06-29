Reconstruction of Mehaboob Subhani Dargah begins

By Express News Service

KADAPA: After religious heads from the Muslim community performed special prayers, officials on Tuesday started reconstruction of Mehaboob Subhani Dargah on Tuesday which was demolished by civic authorities during the road widening works in Proddatur town on Monday.

On Monday, the civic officials demolished the dargah as part of the road widening works at Gavini Circle even as the ruling YSRCP, TDP and minority leaders staged protests against the move. They later called off their protest after MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy intervened and assured them that a new Dargah would be constructed.

On Tuesday, TDP Kadapa district president M Linga Reddy and the Proddatur constituency in-charge G Praveen Kumar Reddy were placed under house arrest after they decided to take out a rally before submitting a representation to the municipal commissioner.

Later, the police allowed TDP leaders Praveen Kumar Reddy, VS Mukhtiar, Khaleel and some others to meet the municipal chairman. During their meeting, the TDP leaders accused the municipal chairman of acting unanimously and demolishing the dargah without considering the religious sentiments. Mild tension prevailed when the TDP leader Khaleel fell on the municipal chairman’s feet urging him to work for people.