Andhra Pradesh HC allows CID to quiz rebel YSRC MP Raghurama Krishna over derogatory comments 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court asked the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to go ahead with questioning the rebel YSRC MP, Raghurama Krishna Raju, for his alleged derogatory comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and some communities.

However, the court directed the investigating agency not to probe into the charges filed against the Narsapuram MP under IPC Section 124-A (sedition).

After a fallout with the ruling party, the rebel MP and his close aides allegedly criticised the State government for its policies. Following this, the CID had registered a case against him under IPC Section 124-A, 153 (criminal conspiracy) and 505.

Seeking the court to quash the case, Raghurama had filed a petition informing the HC that the CID officials had tortured him under the pretext of questioning him. He further sought the court to direct the CID to question him at his residence, if necessary.

Arguing against the plea, Advocate General S Sriram maintained that the CID officials will not question the MP at his residence. He informed the court that the MP had passed derogatory remarks against the CM and people belonging to the Reddy community in a bid to destabilise the government.

Sriram said the MP referred to Reddys as “Dear Pastors” to create law and order problems and sought the court’s permission to question the MP.

In an order on Wednesday, Justice C Manavendranath Roy of the high court allowed the CID to quiz the rebel MP at the Dilkusha Guest House in Hyderabad, as he is apprehending threat to his life from the CID.

The single-judge bench emphasised that the questioning should be done in the presence of an advocate and between 10 am to 5 pm only. Justice Roy asserted that in case the investigation agency violates any of the conditions set by the court, a disciplinary action would be taken against it. The court also permitted the CID to investigate two vernacular channels, who are listed as accused in the case.

Stating that the questioning should be videographed, the court directed the CID to submit a 15-day notice if it wants to interrogate the MP along with the other accused in the case. As the MP is suffering from heart ailments, the court asked the investigating agency to take appropriate measures and behave decently with him. His security personnel should be allowed till the entrance of the guest house, the HC noted.