Buggana gets GST on slabstone limited to 5 per cent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath has succeeded in getting GST on slabstone (Naparayi) limited to 5%. At the 47th GST Council meeting held in Chandigarh, he objected to levying GST on polished slabstone on par with marble stone and gave a presentation to the Fitment Committee of the GST Council explaining why slabstone should not be compared with marble stone.

Satisfied with his presentation, the GST Council limited the tax on slabstone to 5%. The decision will benefit the slabstone industry, which provides employment to thousands of people in the backward Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Palnadu areas, besides paving the way for setting up new industries. This apart, people could get slabstone, which is considered as marble stone of the poor, at affordable prices.

Similarly, Buggana also raised objection over imposing 18% tax on mango pulp and succeeded in getting it reduced to 12%. This will protect the interests of mango growers and workers depending on mango pulp units in the State. The reduction in tax will also come in handy for expansion of the mango pulp industries and boost exports.During the meeting, Buggana raised issues of financial burden, exemption for the works done to local bodies limited to certain services, constitution of GST tribunals and cross empowerment of enforcement activities on taxpayers.

Saying that compensation needs to be extended as the growth of the State GSDP is not encouraging in the last five years, he said all public services related government organisations and public authorities should be exempted by including additional services, not limiting to the four services proposed.

Taxpayers should not suffer from multiple inspections or investigations by the State and Central authorities at the same time and requested a mechanism to conclude all proceedings by one officer of the taxpayers territorial jurisdiction, the Finance Minister suggested.He felt that selection of members and procedure should be studied in detail for formation of GST tribunals. The GST Council agreed to form GoM on the matter.

