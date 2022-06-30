No harmful chemicals in liquor, assert Andhra Pradesh suppliers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Association of Liquor and Beer Suppliers president M Kameshwar Rao has asserted that there is no truth in the opposition charge that some brands of liquor contain harmful chemicals.Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kameshwar Rao said mediapersons could visit the distillers if they have any doubts pertaining to the quality of liquor.

Replying to a question why those brands, which were alleged to have contained harmful chemicals, were not seen in liquor shops after the TDP charge, he said transportation of liquor was delayed due to some technical reasons. Stating that liquor business is linked to the people’s lives, he maintained that they are taking several steps right from preparation of alcohol to transportation to ensure quality.

Maintaining that the supply of various brands of liquor depends on the demand, he said those brands which did not have demand will have to stop supply. Stating that the AP government is paying less amount compared to Telangana, he said the existing prices are not remunerative to the distilleries and sought enhancement of prices.