Tiger kills buffalo in Anakapalle district of Visakhapatnam

Chief Conservator of Forest P Ramamohana Rao told TNIE that the tiger seems to be on the move since it has no proper habitation in the region.

Published: 30th June 2022 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 03:11 AM

The pug marks of a tiger found at Srrampuram hamlet of T Jaggapet in Kotauratla mandal in Anakapalle district on Wednesday. (Photo | express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Movement of a tiger continues to create terror among people in the north Andhra region. The  tiger, which was spotted in Tuni on Tuesday, attacked a buffalo in Kotauratla mandal. The tiger killed the buffalo of a farmer at Srirampuram village of T Jaggapet panchayat in Kotauratla mandal in Anakapalle district in the early hours. 

The panic-stricken villagers informed the forest officials. The forest officials immediately rushed to the village. The tiger which was spotted in Rowthulapudi and Tuni area seems to have changed its direction and entered Visakhapatnam district in search of feed. 

Speaking to TNIE, the district forest officer of Narsipatnam said the tiger attacked the buffalo in a cashew garden at Srirampuram, which is 15 km from Kotauratla. A farmer named V Venkat informed them about the tiger attack. He said the forest staff visited the village and took the photographs of the tiger pug marks and set up cameras in the area. 

He said the forest staff along with revenue and police officials asked people in surrounding villages to stay alert. He said there was no need for people to panic. The tiger may not attack anyone in the next two days since it already had the feed. Normally tigers will not attack people, but panic-stricken people’s reaction will prompt the tiger attack. It is not known immediately whether it is male or female. The tiger may have come from the Tuni hilly area, the official explained. 

Chief Conservator of Forest P Ramamohana Rao told TNIE that the tiger seems to be on the move since it has no proper habitation in the region. This has made it difficult to trap it though officials are making efforts for the same. He cautioned people not to go into the forest and stay indoors during night as a precaution. He said a team of forest officials led by the DFO is monitoring the situation.

Same tiger? 

Is the tiger spotted in Tuni and the adult male tiger, which has been roaming around forest area villages in Kakinada, one and the same? The male adult tiger has been roaming in Kakinada district since May 23, leaving people in Prathipadu, Kirlampudi,  Yeleswaram, Rowthulapudi mandals in a grip of fear. The bug cat has hunted nine buffaloes, three cows and two calves. 

Officials suspect that the tiger might have entered the Narsipatnam forest area through Lachireddypalem in Rowthulapudi mandal and Kolimeru village in Tuni mandal. Later, it might have crossed the Tandava river to reach forest areas at Payakaraopeta in Visakhapatnam district. However, officials refused to confirm it.

