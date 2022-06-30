Women to be recruited as RTC drivers, says Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said SC Corporation would offer loans to students pursuing post-graduation at home and abroad.In a review meeting held with officials at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi on Wednesday, Nagarjuna said as part of the skill development programme, SC women will be trained in driving heavy vehicles and recruited as drivers for RTC buses in the existing vacancies. “Over 57 per cent of the funds provided by the central government will be used on the income generation schemes, 10 per cent for skill development and 30 per cent for construction,” he added.

The department will identify candidates to be trained as drivers, and training in nursing will be given by private hospitals keeping in view of the demand for nursing posts in the country and abroad. He noted that 10,000 nursing posts were vacant in the UK. The officials were directed to increase the proposed loan amount of Rs 12 lakh for the purchase of vehicles to Rs 16 lakh as part of the employment schemes being implemented by the SC Corporation.

“Steps should be taken by officials to provide loans for businesses that are in demand locally and loans would also be provided to PG students. Under the NSKFDC scheme, loans of Rs 20 lakh will be provided to PG students abroad and Rs 15 lakh to PG students at home,” the minister said. During the meeting, Nagarjuna expressed his dissatisfaction over the officials not initiating measures on the issues discussed at review meetings.