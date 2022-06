By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the party plenary next month, the YSRC has appointed presidents to 24 of its affiliated wings. Several leaders who are heading the affiliated wings, have been re-appointed.

Among those who have been re-appointed are Byreddy Siddharth Reddy as YSRC youth wing president and MLC P Sunitha as women’s wing president. MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu will be chairman of the YSRC Disciplinary Committee, while MLC Lella Appi Reddy is the incharge of the party central office.