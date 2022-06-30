STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC will unveil future plans at plenary: Sajjala

Sajjala said the event is not just the party plenary, but a platform to discuss the people’s agenda and take crucial decisions.

Published: 30th June 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File Photo)

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the party will unveil its future plans for the welfare of people of the State at the two-day party plenary to be held in Guntur on July 8 and 9. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the inaugural and concluding sessions of the YSRC plenary.

Sajjala, along with MP V Vijayasai Reddy, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna  and former minister Mekathoti Sucharita, inspected the venue of the YSRC plenary on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media later, Sajjala said the YSRC plenary was held at the same venue five years ago in a historical manner. “In that plenary, Jagan unveiled the party’s blueprint and agenda in the form of Navaratnalu. The same were incorporated in our election manifesto later. We have implemented 95% of our poll promises,’’ Sajjala asserted.He said the future of the State is linked with the YSRC. “We are going to win the next elections and come back to power again,’’ he averred.

Sajjala said the event is not just the party plenary, but a platform to discuss the people’s agenda and take crucial decisions. All the YSRC leaders who are striving for strengthening the party, will be invited to the plenary. A letter signed by Jagan will be sent to the leaders inviting them to the plenary, he explained.

Vijayasai Reddy said the YSRC won 151 seats in the last elections and it is poised to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections. “We will go to elections with the slogan ‘Kick Babu (Chandrababu Naidu) Out’.  The party will discuss various people’s issues and pass resolutions. “We will propose some changes in the party framework,’’ the MP said.Asked if Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma will be invited to the plenary, Sajjala and Vijayasai Reddy retorted saying she is the honorary president of the party and she will attend the plenary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Future Plan Guntur plenary
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp