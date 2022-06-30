YSRC will unveil future plans at plenary: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the party will unveil its future plans for the welfare of people of the State at the two-day party plenary to be held in Guntur on July 8 and 9. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the inaugural and concluding sessions of the YSRC plenary.

Sajjala, along with MP V Vijayasai Reddy, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna and former minister Mekathoti Sucharita, inspected the venue of the YSRC plenary on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media later, Sajjala said the YSRC plenary was held at the same venue five years ago in a historical manner. “In that plenary, Jagan unveiled the party’s blueprint and agenda in the form of Navaratnalu. The same were incorporated in our election manifesto later. We have implemented 95% of our poll promises,’’ Sajjala asserted.He said the future of the State is linked with the YSRC. “We are going to win the next elections and come back to power again,’’ he averred.

Sajjala said the event is not just the party plenary, but a platform to discuss the people’s agenda and take crucial decisions. All the YSRC leaders who are striving for strengthening the party, will be invited to the plenary. A letter signed by Jagan will be sent to the leaders inviting them to the plenary, he explained.

Vijayasai Reddy said the YSRC won 151 seats in the last elections and it is poised to win all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections. “We will go to elections with the slogan ‘Kick Babu (Chandrababu Naidu) Out’. The party will discuss various people’s issues and pass resolutions. “We will propose some changes in the party framework,’’ the MP said.Asked if Jagan’s mother YS Vijayamma will be invited to the plenary, Sajjala and Vijayasai Reddy retorted saying she is the honorary president of the party and she will attend the plenary.