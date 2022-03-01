1,400 Indians evacuated from Zaporizhzhia

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the Indian government making all-out efforts to evacuate Indians stuck in Ukraine, about 1,400 students on Monday boarded a special train from Zaporizhzhia to Uzhhorod located in the western part of the European country.

The train, with students from Zaporizhzhia State Medical University on board, left the war-hit city in southeastern Ukraine around 4 pm (IST). It was expected to reach its destination within 20 hours of its departure.

Deepu, one of the passengers on board, said they were informed about their evacuation only at 6 am. “We were asked to pack our bags and reach the railway station by 10.30 am. All Indian students are in touch with each other through a WhatsApp group, which is used to pass on information.”

“As there are reports of authorities on Poland and Hungary borders misbehaving with people, we decided not to travel alone, but stick together... We don’t know where we will be taken after reaching Uzhhorod, but we are happy that we are finally being evacuated and hopeful that we will meet our families soon,” Deepu added.