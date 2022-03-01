Andhra Pradesh government says it will abide by HC stay order on Tirupati Devasthanam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday informed the High Court of Andhra Pradesh that it will abide by the stay order issued by the court on the appointment of special invitees to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Arguing before the court with regard to the petition filed against the government that it has brought in ordinance to circumvent the interim stay order, Advocate General S Sriram said the government will abide by the interim order on the issue till it is settled and objected to the petitioner’s claims.

Taking the government’s submission into consideration, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy directed the registry to attach the petition filed by BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy to another petition on the subject and posted the hearing on the matter to March 11.

HC seeks details

The AP High Court directed the CBI, which is investigating the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, to submit evidence on the violation of bail conditions by Yerra Gangireddy, an accused. Justice D Ramesh asked the CBI to submit evidence of its claim that the accused had threatened witnesses. The case was adjourned to next week.