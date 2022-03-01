Falling sex ratio forces Anantapur to announce rewards for gender test information

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh’s sex ratio or the number of females for every 1,000 males is 937 and it is even less in the four Rayalaseema districts — Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor. Among these four districts, for that matter in the state, Anantapur has the least number of females per every 1,000 males. The sex ratio of the district is just 902. According to statistics available with officials, the sex ratio in Kadapa is 925 , Chittoor 924 and Kurnool 908.

These are the figures based on the 2011 census and experts fear that the female-male ratio would further deteriorate, as the gap between male and female births in Rayalaseema region, particularly Anantapur district, is found to be widening year after year. They warn of undesired consequences due to this phenomena and stress on implementation of corrective measures.

The possible reason for the declining sex ratio is the preference of the parents for having a male child and increasing abortions on the suspicion that the gender of unborn could be female. Though officials assert that no gender confirmation tests are being done as Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 is being implemented strictly, the number of abortions are reportedly on rise in the state due to unethical practices by some gynaecologists and radiologists.

Taking the issue seriously, the Anantapur district administration announced Rs 25,000 as reward for those who disclose details of such unethical medical practitioners and Rs 1 lakh as reward if the same medical practitioner or diagnostic centre management is convicted for conducting gender confirmation tests.

“The declining sex ratio is indeed a very worrying development. We have intensified vigilance on diagnostic centres and ultrasound scanning centres in the district and are checking if they are performing any gender confirmation tests. We request people to share information on such labs which resort to such unlawful acts. The details of the informers will be kept confidential,” District Medical and Health Official (DMHO) Dr. Kameswara Prasad said.