Food, water in short supply in bunkers: Parents

As they are running out of food and water supplies their parents are a worried lot.

Published: 01st March 2022 04:19 AM

Students from Andhra Pradesh stuck at Ukraine

Students from Andhra Pradesh stuck in Ukraine. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Parents of Indian medical students stuck in Ukraine have urged the Indian government and the Indian Embassy there to ensure safe evacuation of their children from the war-torn country. Buddhala Rishitha, who belongs to Penuguduru village in Karapa mandal of East Godavari, is a student of Kharkiv National Medical University. She has been stuck in Kharkiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Her father Veera Venkata Satyanarayana said a Russian airport is available about 91 kms from Kharkiv and the Centre should consult Russia and Ukraine for evacuating Indian students. Several are still stuck in bunkers. As they are running out of food and water supplies their parents are worried a lot.
 

