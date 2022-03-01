‘Living through a nightmare, spending sleepless nights’  

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: B Arun Kumar, a native of Adoni town in Kurnool district, is one among several Indian students who went to Ukraine to study medicine. He is a second-year MBBS student at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University.

B Arun Kumar

He lived at Hostel No 7, Nezalezhnosti, Ukrayin, Vulysya of Ukraine. Arun Kumar, who is now trapped in a bunker in his hostel, told TNIE that at least 30 students from Kurnool are studying in different colleges in Zaporizhzhia state. He said the current situation is a nightmare and they are spending sleepless nights.

“We had packed only a few packets of biscuits and other food items when we came to the bunker. Now we are running out of supplies. Survival appears to be a distant hope as the Indian government officials have not even contacted us,” he said.

Urging the government to rescue them as soon as possible, he feared that the Russian troops may target bunkers in several areas. The uncertainty looms large as India abstained from voting in the UNSC, he said. He appealed to the government to immediately airlift them and claimed that Ukrainians were turning hostile towards Indians.