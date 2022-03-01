STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe reveals tigress killed, 2 leopard cubs found dead

A leopard cub died after being hit by a train near Pacharla on Feb 26. Another cub was fatally hit by a vehicle near Chalama base camp on the night of Feb 27.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Probing the death of a tigress in the Nallamala forest in the first week of February, forest officials have come to a conclusion that it was killed, but they are yet to ascertain whether it is the handiwork of poachers or not. The carcass was found on the banks of Gandlaleru reservoir in Nandyal forest division. The post-mortem revealed that the tigress was killed. However, neither the tigress’ skin nor claws were removed, the officials said.

Meanwhile, two leopard cubs were found dead in the Nallamala forest area in Mahanandi mandal within a span of 24 hours. A leopard cub died after being hit by a train near Pacharla on Saturday. Another cub was fatally hit by a vehicle near Chalama base camp on Sunday night. Conservator of Forests P Ramakrishna told TNIE that they initiated measures to control the movement of vehicles in the forest area at night to protect wild animals.

