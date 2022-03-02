19% increase in Andhra Pradesh’s February GST revenue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered 19 per cent increase in GST revenue in February this year when compared to last February’s GST revenue. Overall, at the national level, the revenue for February 2022 was 18 per cent higher than the GST revenue in the same month last year and 26 per cent higher than the GST revenue in February 2020.

The GST revenue in February 2021 stood at Rs 2,653 crore and it registered a 19 per cent growth this year with a collection of Rs 3,157 crore. On the other hand, the neighbouring Telangana State reported 13 per cent growth in GST revenue this February compared to the previous year. While Telangana’s GST revenue in February 2021 was Rs 3,636 crore, the same was increased to Rs 4,113 crore this year. The finance ministry, releasing the comparative figures of GST revenues of February this year and last year, said February, being a 28-day month, normally witnesses less revenue than that in January.

The nation, as well as the States, have reported high growth during February 2022 even as there was the imposition of partial lockdowns, weekend and night curfews and various other restrictions that were put in place by various States to contain the further spread of the Omicron wave of the Coronavirus, which peaked around January 20, the finance ministry said. It may be recalled that the GST revenue in the country for January 2022 was 15 per cent higher than that in January 2021.