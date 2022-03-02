300 Andhra Pradesh pupils reach border city Uzhhorod

P Hareesh By

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 301 students from Andhra Pradesh, studying in various Ukranian universities, have reached the western border city of Uzhhorod by trains on Tuesday, according to information received here. At least 620 students from the State are pursuing various courses in Ukraine.

With Russia intensifying its attack on Ukrainian cities, several students who had taken shelter in bunkers and underground metro stations, have been moving westwards towards the Slovokian and Hungarian borders since Monday night.

The Prime Minister’s Office has informed the State government that 620 students from Andhra are in Ukraine. Most of them are in Zaporizhzhia State Medical University (272), followed by 64 in Bukovinian University.The Indian Embassy has been making arrangements to shift the students to the Slovakian border.

Meanwhile, the Resident Commissioner (in-charge) of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi, Praveen Prakash, wrote a letter to Director (ADP) in the Ministry of External Affairs L Ramesh Babu, asking to shift the students from AP directly to Vijayawada.