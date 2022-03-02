Low pressure in Bay of Bengal may trigger rain in 4 districts

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four districts of Andhra Pradesh — Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Kadapa — are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains from March 4 under the influence of a low-pressure area formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal. Though very rare, the formation of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal in March is not out of normal, says an IMD official. However, a low-pressure area has not formed in the Bay of Bengal during March for more than a decade.

Under the influence of the low-pressure area, from March 4 to 8, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in southern parts of Nellore and South-Eastern parts of Chittoor including Tirupati, which has witnessed unprecedented rains and floods during November last. In other parts of these districts as well as Kadapa and Prakasam districts, light to moderate rains are likely, he added.

Likely rains in southern Andhra Pradesh, particularly the Rayalaseema region, where the mercury levels are rising, are expected to bring a respite from the sweltering heat. According to IMD forecasts for the past few days, the daytime temperature in the Rayalaseema region is hovering around 37-38 degrees Celsius. The brief spell of unseasonal rains is expected to have an impact on agriculture and horticulture prospects of Chittoor and Nellore. Crops are cultivated under Rabi in both districts.

Farmers warned

Farmers are advised to take necessary precautionary measures. The rains are also likely to affect mango orchards in Chittoor district, known for its Thotapur variety. In fact, harvesting of mangoes commences between mid-March and April. Inclement weather had affected the mango orchards last November. Due to excess rains, production was hit and now with the likelihood of rains just before the commencement of harvesting time, farmers are worried.