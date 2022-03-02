Milan sea phase begins, 26 ships to participate

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sea phase of multinational naval exercise MILAN 2022 got underway on Tuesday. As many as 26 ships, 21 aircraft and one submarine will participate in the exercises. The sea phase will witness advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations till March 4. A pre-sail combined briefing for the sea phase was presided over by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla. Senior officers, commanding officers and planning teams of all participating units from friendly foreign countries participated.

The sea phase of MILAN aims at enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation, and sharing best practices amongst the participating navies. There will be weapon firings, seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios and tactical manoeuvres. As a part of MILAN, an outstation tour to Bodhgaya and Agra was conducted to showcase India’s rich culture and heritage to the foreign delegates.