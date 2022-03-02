STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Milan sea phase begins, 26 ships to participate

The sea phase of MILAN aims at enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation, and sharing best practices amongst the participating navies.

Published: 02nd March 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese ship JS Yudachi, a Murasame-class destroyer, getting ready for exercises as a part of MILAN 2022 in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sea phase of multinational naval exercise MILAN 2022 got underway on Tuesday. As many as 26 ships, 21 aircraft and one submarine will participate in the exercises. The sea phase will witness advanced and complex exercises in all three dimensions of maritime operations till March 4. A pre-sail combined briefing for the sea phase was presided over by Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla. Senior officers, commanding officers and planning teams of all participating units from friendly foreign countries participated.

The sea phase of MILAN aims at enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation, and sharing best practices amongst the participating navies. There will be weapon firings, seamanship evolutions, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, cross deck helicopter landings, simulation of complex operational scenarios and tactical manoeuvres. As a part of MILAN, an outstation tour to Bodhgaya and Agra was conducted to showcase India’s rich culture and heritage to the foreign delegates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MILAN sea phase Multinational Naval Exercise
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp