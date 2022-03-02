Sajjala slams TDP for making baseless charges in YS Viveka murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRC leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has lashed out at the TDP for making baseless allegations against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family over the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. He said the former minister’s daughter YS Sunita and her husband Rajasekhar have become characters in the grand drama scripted and directed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Sajjala alleged that unable to face Jagan Mohan Reddy politically, the TDP chief was conspiring by misleading CBI investigation of Vivekananda Reddy case for the past three years and using Sunita to divert the entire probe by offering her an MLA ticket in the coming elections.

“Sunita is making allegations without any proper evidence to defame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She forgot that Jagan had made Vivekananda Reddy MLC candidate and it was the TDP which plotted against him and defeated him in the MLC elections,” he said.

Sajjala opined that this was an internal matter of the family members, but vested interests were trying to derive political mileage out of this and defame the Chief Minister with false allegations. He questioned why the TDP didn’t act when it was in power during Viveka’s murder and demanded that the call records of TDP leaders be examined.

Speaking on the CBI investigation, Sajjala demanded a fair and impartial probe instead of diverting the case for political gains. He stated that the CBl was trying to establish Avinash Reddy as the accused without looking into the prime suspects or conducting a proper investigation.“From the beginning, the TDP, using a section of the media, has been plotting against Jagan.

Unfortunately, even the CBI seems to have become a pawn in the game being played by Naidu. Today they are resorting to character assassination. It is unfortunate that Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita has become a pawn in the game plan of the TDP. No one knows what she has said in her testimony, but an elaborate presentation of what she has ‘supposedly’ said is being made and several of the claims in those articles are questionable,” he said. Sajjala appealed to the people not to believe such “politically-motivated allegations”.

CBI should examine ‘role’ of Jagan: Lokesh

Claiming that the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy was no longer a mystery following the latest statements recorded by the CBI, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the time has come for the CBI officials to examine the role of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the case.

Lokesh said that the whole drama played by the ruling YSRC leaders got badly exposed now. Lokesh sought to know why Jagan had referred to the Viveka case as the 12th case for him to handle if it was handed over to the CBI. These comments affirm that Jagan had plotted the murder of his own uncle, Lokesh alleged.