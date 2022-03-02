STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Indian students in Ukraine: Six days on, no end in sight to parents’ worries

Parents of the remaining students are getting more anxious due to the latest developments. 

Published: 02nd March 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian students at Ukraine-Romania border (Photo | Twitter/@NaseelVoici)

Indian students at Ukraine-Romania border (Photo | Twitter/@NaseelVoici)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The news of the death of a medical student from Karnataka during a bombing in Kharkiv of Ukraine on Tuesday, has only elevated the worries of parents of students trapped in the East European country. Twelve students from Kadapa district were identified to have been studying in Ukraine. Of them, two were evacuated and they reached home safely. Parents of the remaining students are getting more anxious due to the latest developments. 

District and APNRTS officials have been getting continuous calls from people seeking updates and requesting for safe evacuation of the 10 remaining students. Lakshmi Ullanghi of Rajampet mandal in the district is a fifth-year MBBS student in Ukraine. She contacted her mother Prasanna and informed her that she left Zaporizhzhia at 4.30 pm Monday. 

“My daughter said after reaching the border they have to walk 5 km to reach the safe zone. Today when I rang her up she said she is not aware of the group’s current whereabouts,” Prasanna said, expressing her anxiety and concern for her daughter’s safety.  She urged the government to bring her daughter back home safely.

Badhura Archana, a third-year MBBS in Ukraine also left Zaporizhzhia on Monday evening. She told her father Morarji that they were asked to move to western parts of the country and from there to the border. Her group is proceeding towards Hungary, where they have to wait for their turn to be airlifted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia war on Ukraine Indian students stuck in Ukraine Andhra Pradesh students in Ukraine Operation Ganga Indian students evacuation
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp