Indian students in Ukraine: Six days on, no end in sight to parents’ worries

KADAPA: The news of the death of a medical student from Karnataka during a bombing in Kharkiv of Ukraine on Tuesday, has only elevated the worries of parents of students trapped in the East European country. Twelve students from Kadapa district were identified to have been studying in Ukraine. Of them, two were evacuated and they reached home safely. Parents of the remaining students are getting more anxious due to the latest developments.

District and APNRTS officials have been getting continuous calls from people seeking updates and requesting for safe evacuation of the 10 remaining students. Lakshmi Ullanghi of Rajampet mandal in the district is a fifth-year MBBS student in Ukraine. She contacted her mother Prasanna and informed her that she left Zaporizhzhia at 4.30 pm Monday.

“My daughter said after reaching the border they have to walk 5 km to reach the safe zone. Today when I rang her up she said she is not aware of the group’s current whereabouts,” Prasanna said, expressing her anxiety and concern for her daughter’s safety. She urged the government to bring her daughter back home safely.

Badhura Archana, a third-year MBBS in Ukraine also left Zaporizhzhia on Monday evening. She told her father Morarji that they were asked to move to western parts of the country and from there to the border. Her group is proceeding towards Hungary, where they have to wait for their turn to be airlifted.