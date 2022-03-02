Thousands witness celestial wedding at Srisailam temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Kalyanotsavam of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Devi was performed at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Tuesday night. Thousands of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding, which is one of the key rituals during the 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.

The priests performed special pujas, japams and homams, and also decorated the deities of Mallanna and Bhramaramba for the special occasion. As estimated 10 lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh as well as from Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka had darshan of the deities during the 11-day fete.

Edurkolu (a ritual where the bride’s family invites the groom and his family to the wedding venue) at 7 pm. Later, the deities were taken out in a procession on Nandi Vahanam at 7:30 pm. Following this, Lingodbhava Rudrabhishekam and Pagalankarana were performed.