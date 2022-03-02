STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu presents awards to 57 MEOs, pupils from 356 schools

Its primary responsibility was to uphold and uphold the noble Indian culture, traditions and values. 

Published: 02nd March 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the Ramineni Foundation's Pratibha Puraskarams event, March 1, 2022

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the Ramineni Foundation's Pratibha Puraskarams event, March 1, 2022. (Photo | Twitter, VPSecretariat)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu noted that time has come to pave the way for all-round development of students by developing a holistic education system and distance learning methods, combining online teaching with direct education in the classroom. He participated as chief guest for the Pratibha Puraskarams of Ramineni Foundation, USA held at CK Convention, Mangalagiri on Tuesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Venkaiah Naidu said, “We all should feel proud to honour all the teachers who have worked hard to educate students in the face of the pandemic.”Stating that the Corona pandemic had a major impact on the world including the students, the V-P said several teachers across the country explored new methods for teaching their students to provide quality education. He observed that majority of the teachers, especially in public schools, wanted students to pursue education without losing interest.  

Krishna district topper P Sahitya 
takes blessings of Vice-President 
Venkaiah Naidu | Prasant Madugula

Speaking of the Ramineni Foundation, the Vice-President said it was commendable that the Foundation was established in the United States with the idea of doing something for the motherland. Its primary responsibility was to uphold and uphold the noble Indian culture, traditions and values. Recalling the words of great poet Sri Gurzada Apparao, ‘Sontalabham konta manukuni ... Poruvuvaniki todu padavoy’, the Vice-President said, “Late Ramineni Ayyanna Chowdary has practised these words without fail. Born into a farming family, Ayyanna Chowdary went to the United States with a degree in mathematics, mastered economics there and further developed his knowledge while working as a professor. He rose to the highest level in business. Students and youth are advised to draw inspiration from him.”

Naidu said language and traditional methods should be followed by everyone and that it was everybody’s responsibility to pass on this culture to future generations. Referring to the implementation of NEP-2020, Venkaiah Naidu said, “The new education policy is being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and the same should be implemented in all the states of the country. Teachers should work hard to implement the new policy in all schools.”

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said CM YS Jagan Mohan Jagan has brought about revolutionary changes in the education system and the State government has allocated a huge sum to the education sector so as to develop it. He commended the efforts of Ramineni Foundation for presenting Pratibha Puraskarams to students from 356 schools and Guru Samanams to Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) from 57 mandals for 2020 and 2021. “Everyone should work for the betterment of the society as per the teachings of Vivekananda,” Suresh said. The V-P presented the prathibha awards and Guru Samanams to the MEOs. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Ramineni FOudnation
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp