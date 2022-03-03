Akhila, resident of Andhra returns home from Ukraine

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Yarra Akhila, one of the stranded students in Ukraine, returned home early Wednesday morning. She is a resident of Desaipeta village near Chirala. Akhila arrived at the Gannavaram Airport on Tuesday night. She was studying medicine at a university in the strife-torn country.

Speaking to TNIE, she expressed happiness and said, “Since the last four-five days, we were literally caught in fear due to the war. Most of us lost hopes on returning home alive. There was food and water scarcity, power outages. We could hear the shelling noise and see ferocious mobs at various places during our journey. I was lucky to reached home safely. Both State and Central Governments have done an excellent job in bringing us back.”

Another six to eight medical students from the district have reportedly informed their families of their journeys from the war-hit and that they will reach home very soon. According to officials, so far the district’s special call centre has identified a total of 28 students from the district who are studying MBBS in Ukraine.