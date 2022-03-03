STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh to send officials to help stranded students in Ukraine

Representatives to be stationed in Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Romania

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Stranded students remain at a bunker at Oleksiivska in Ukraine

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With a good number of Telugu students reaching Ukraine’s western borders and entering its neighbouring countries for repatriation to India, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to send its representatives to the four countries from where Indians are being evacuated.

The representatives will be sent to Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to facilitate the safe and early return of stranded students from Andhra Pradesh. Indian students from multiple universities in Ukraine, particularly Kyiv and Kharkiv, have started to reach the Eastern European country’s borders with Poland and Hungary over the past two days. Also, there are reports of them waiting for hours and days together before their onward journey to India. 

The Centre had been running a limited number of flights to these bordering countries till now to evacuate the stranded students.To expedite the completion of formalities, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is in favour of sending officials to the four countries.

The representatives will position themselves at the national capitals and coordinate with local Telugu or Indian communities to offer hands-on support, and assuage concerns around evacuation and the safe return of students and Non-Resident Telugus. 

The government had asked the AP Bhavan officials in Delhi to obtain permission from the Ministry of External Affairs for the representatives to be sent to the countries assigned to them.By Tuesday, more than 300 students have reached the borders of Ukraine. Of them, 80 have been safely evacuated to India and being sent to their native places by the State government.

The State government had also asked ground-level staff to reach out to families of 620 students studying in Ukraine, in a bid to instill confidence among them that their children would be safely evacuated.

Representatives to countries

Hungary - Medapati S Venkat, Advisor to Govt (NRT affairs) and President, APNRTS.
Poland -- Ravindra Reddy, Special Representative for Europe.
Romania - Chandrahasa Reddy, Deputy Advisor to Govt (NRT affairs)
Slovakia - Pandugayala Ratnakar, Spl Representative of AP at NATA

