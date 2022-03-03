STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Covid caseload comes down to 1,700; recoveries outnumber new infections

The combined tally of three north coastal Andhra region stood at eight while four Rayalaseema districts logged 23 new infections.

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State logged Another 101 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall infections to more than 23.18 lakh in the State. The active cases further declined to less than 1,700 from more than 2,000 on Tuesday with the recoveries outnumbering the new infections.

Accoriding to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the new 101 infections emerged from the 9,008 samples tested in the past 24 hours. West Godavari district reported the highest of 28 new infections. Apart from West Godavari, three more districts reported more than 10 infections while the remaining districts logged fresh cases in single digit.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts did not report a single case. The combined tally of three north coastal Andhra region stood at eight while four Rayalaseema districts logged 23 new infections. Only five districts reported higher number of infections when compared to Tuesday.

More than 450 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 23.01 lakh. The active cases declined to 1,657 with the highest caseload of 660 in East Godavari. No single fatality was reported and the overall deaths stood at 14,729.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Covid cases Pandemic New infections
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp