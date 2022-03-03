Andhra's Covid caseload comes down to 1,700; recoveries outnumber new infections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State logged Another 101 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall infections to more than 23.18 lakh in the State. The active cases further declined to less than 1,700 from more than 2,000 on Tuesday with the recoveries outnumbering the new infections.

Accoriding to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the new 101 infections emerged from the 9,008 samples tested in the past 24 hours. West Godavari district reported the highest of 28 new infections. Apart from West Godavari, three more districts reported more than 10 infections while the remaining districts logged fresh cases in single digit.

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts did not report a single case. The combined tally of three north coastal Andhra region stood at eight while four Rayalaseema districts logged 23 new infections. Only five districts reported higher number of infections when compared to Tuesday.

More than 450 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 23.01 lakh. The active cases declined to 1,657 with the highest caseload of 660 in East Godavari. No single fatality was reported and the overall deaths stood at 14,729.