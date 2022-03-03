STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deadline to file objections on new districts in Andhra ends today

As the time for receiving the suggestions and objections ends on Thursday, the officials will go through them and come up with a final notification by the end of March.

Published: 03rd March 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Signature, office, pen, documents, registration

Image used for representational purposes only(Pexels)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The exercise with regard to the reorganisation of districts coming to a conclusion as the last date for submission of suggestions and objections ends on Thursday. After releasing the gazette notification on reorganising the existing 13 districts into 26 a month ago, the government invited suggestions and objections from the public on the proposed new districts.

As the time for receiving the suggestions and objections ends on Thursday, the officials will go through them and come up with a final notification by the end of March. According to Planning department Secretary Gsrkr Vijay Kumar, about 7,500 representations were received from people across the state. While majority of them (over 4000) lodged in Vizianagaram district, Krishna and Anantapur stood in second and third places. He said that the new districts proposed by the government were welcomed by the majority of the people. 
 

Comments

